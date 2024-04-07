2024 NFL Draft prospect, potential Dolphins pick, arrested for DWI in Texas

The 2024 NFL Draft is just under three weeks away, with hundreds of college prospects hoping to hear their names called during the three-day selection process. While prospects around the country are doing everything possible to raise their profile, hoping to get selected early in the process, one early-round prospect may have seen his profile take a significant hit on Sunday. According to KAXN in Austin, Texas, University of Texas defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat was arrested by Austin police Sunday afternoon for driving while intoxicated.

Sweat was booked into the Travis County Jail and faces a Class B misdemeanor charge following the arrest.

The Miami Dolphins are thought to be looking to bolster their defensive line to replace Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis, who left in free agency this offseason. Sweat, along with fellow Texas Longhorn lineman Byron Murphy, is a possible target for the Dolphins in the first two rounds of the Draft. Several Miami personnel attended the Texas pro day including head coach Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier.

It is unclear how Sweat’s reported arrest could impact his draft profile or positioning on the Dolphins and the rest of the NFL’s “big board.”

Sweat was named the Outland Trophy winner for 2023, marking him as college football’s top interior defensive lineman. He recorded 45 tackles, four passes defensed, and two sacks during the season. Sweat is projected as a likely second-round pick in this month’s draft.

The 2024 NFL Draft kicks off with the first round on Thursday, April 25, the second and third rounds on April 26, and rounds four through seven on April 27. The Dolphins hold the 21st pick in the first round and a second-round pick, the 55th overall.

For more on Sweat’s arrest as well as coverage of all Texas draft prospects, check out Burnt Orange Nation.