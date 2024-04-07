Your next Miami Dolphins Jersey!

Last week I asked the question-

So tonight’s question is not about which jerseys you already have but which ones you are now targeting. What’s the next jersey that you will or would like to purchase?

As is usual for the offseason, there were not a ton of answers, but here are the ones we did get-

MIAMI235 only goes with the smart choice. It's hard to get blindsided by a player leaving the team for another team when they are already retired.

Only throwback Greats…!

Dominick.1384 is over it but already has a solid collection, for the most part.

I think I’m retired from the jersey game with the way players get traded or released these days. I have some solid ones like Chris Chambers, Dan Marino, Patrick Surtain, Jarvis Landry ...then I have the others lol...Daunte Culpepper, Ted Ginn Jr., Karlos Dansby...so yeah some hit and some miss lol

Dolfanjoe is a smart bargain shopper!

Flea markets, yard sales. if I see a jersey reasonable enough, I will buy it ! Actually have quite a few! Still, Marino and Ricky Williams are my favorites. But i always look and i am surprised by what is out there. Found three here in GA.!

finfanfromsiam is in the market for a new Ramsey jersey!

Ramsey!

daytonadolfan still has a couple of jerseys to pick up because, you know, he doesn’t already have enough Dolphins swag for all of us.

Evening , well now that my sis got me a tua’ jersey, I would say a Hill or Waddle ! Also R.I.P. Vontae Davis , gone way too soon.

Well, five comments on a QOTD post is kinda sad, but at least it was something. Thank you to everyone who took the time to comment on the question of the day. We will return tomorrow night with another random question of the day.