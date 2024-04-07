Former Browns LB Anthony Walker Jr. on his decision to join Dolphins: It wasn’t hard at all

The Miami Dolphins shuffled the deck at inside linebacker early in free agency, starting by parting ways with Jerome Baker after six years. Miami was aggressive — acquiring both Jordyn Brooks and Anthony Walker Jr on the first day of legal tampering.

Not only has Brooks missed just two games over the last three seasons, but Walker arrives in Miami after serving as a defensive captain of the Cleveland Browns.

“Being the same guy every day,” Walker said of his leadership. “Intentional about my work, intentional about the details. And I’ll just do that every day. How that feeds off on others and everything like that, only time will tell, right?

“But I think me coming in and not doing anything outside of my norm, just being the same guy every day, showing up every day, priding myself on being the same person, being the same teammate and letting my work take care of itself.”

Walker, a 2017 fifth-round draft pick, spent four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and the last three years with the Browns. His 2023 campaign featured 44 tackles and a forced fumble while starting 12 games. Brooks projects to start next to David Long Jr., but depth was a priority for Miami’s vision.

“The linebacker room is loaded,” Walker said. “David Long is one of my guys. I’ve known him for a very long time now playing against him when he played in Tennessee and I played for Indy, so I’ve grown a relationship with him over the years. Jordyn Brooks is another key addition. I’ve been watching him for years in Seattle.

“You can have all the talent in the world, but can you just put it all together? I think that’s the challenge that we have to embrace and take on, and I think we can do that here.”

Walker, who played football at Monsignor Edward Pace in Miami Gardens, Florida, didn’t hesitate when the Dolphins called and the opportunity to return home arose.

“I stressed to my agent it was very, very important to get me out the cold. I was sick of it,” Walker said. “I hadn’t been home in a while. I was in the Midwest since I was 17 years old. It was about time I got some warm weather and when he said Miami and I was like let’s get it done.”

“Obviously being home and all that stuff is great and everything like that, but an opportunity to continue to play this game at the highest level is something that I’ll always cherish.”