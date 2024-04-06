Phinsider Question Of The Day: Do You Watch Edition

We are still nearly three weeks away from the NFL draft, but you know, I have to come up with new questions all the time, and I’m just not that clever, so tonight's question will be about the aforementioned draft. I don’t know about most of you, but I tend to follow the draft somewhat closely. My interest in the draft is partly because of the whole process and, of course, who the next Miami Dolphin will be. I also get the pleasure of being the person who has to push all of the site's content to social media. So, for those of you who comment to me X/Twitter about a post on the site, sorry, it’s mostly not my material, so you are commenting to the wrong guy (and yes, I get some random angry to very angry comments, and even direct messages from time to time that I then just ignore because you know, I have other crap to actually do in my life). Besides, who cares what one guy's opinion is? Until they make any of us the GM of the Dolphins, our opinion means nada. Okay, enough of my mini rant, onto the question of the day...

So tonight’s question is: Do you actually watch the draft? If so, do you only watch the first or first and second rounds, maybe through the third round, and then sort of tune out, or do you watch the whole thing? Maybe you don’t watch at all and wait to see it posted here on the Phinsider.

Let us know how you consume the NFL draft in the comments section below-