Cam Newton’s favorite wide receiver was a former Miami Dolphins first-round pick

Cam Newton threw 4,474 pass attempts throughout his 11-year NFL career and a former Miami Dolphins first-round pick was his favorite wide receiver to target through the air. The 2015 MVP shared on his podcast, 4th & 1 with Cam Newton, that Ted Ginn. Jr was a difference maker while with the Carolina Panthers.

“Ted had a very high IQ and I don’t think he was ever featured like he was during the Carolina Panthers days,” Newton said. “He scared so many people with his speed and you couldn’t overthrow [him.]”

Ginn was drafted with the No. 9 pick in the 2007 NFL Draft by the Dolphins but was traded to the San Francisco 49ers for a fifth-round pick after just 128 receptions for 1,664 yards and five receiving touchdowns in South Florida.

He spent three years with the 49ers but caught fire with the Panthers, catching 44 passes for 739 yards and 10 touchdowns during Newton’s 2015 MVP campaign. Ginn caught 134 passes for 2,047 yards and 19 touchdowns throughout his 47 games in Carolina.

Ginn’s 14-year career also featured stops with the New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, and Chicago Bears before retiring from football in 2021. Part 2007 Pro Football Writers of America NFL All-Rookie Team, Ginn carved out an impressive career despite a rocky start in Miami.