Report: Dolphins sign former Texans DT Teair Tart

If defensive tackles are infinity stones then officially consider Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier in his Thanos era. Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz reported Friday that Teair Tart has agreed to a deal — the sixth defensive tackle to join the Dolphins this offseason.

Tart, 27, is a four-year NFL vet who signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. He was released on Dec. 16 but was claimed off waivers and finished the 2023 season with the Houston Texans.

Several teams were in on Teair Tart, including the #Vikings and #Texans - who wanted to bring him back to Houston - but Tart chose South Beach, where he starred at nearby @FIUFootball in college.



The #Dolphins add a quality DT. https://t.co/j3lgnPV1JX — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 5, 2024

He’s appeared in at least 11 games in each of the last three seasons, finding a rhythm in 2023 with 24 total tackles and 11 tackles for a loss, according to Statmuse. Tart’s 2022 season featured a career-best 1.5 sacks and six passes defended from the trenches.

Christian Wilkins and his 58 pressures, 33 run stops, and 10 sacks are now with the Las Vegas Raiders and the Dolphins hope to use a rotation in the trenches to replace 895 snaps worth of production.

Miami has also added Benito Jones, Jonathan Harris, Neville Gallimore, Isaiah Mack, and Daviyon Nixon to rebuild the unit. That said, even after the addition of Tart, bolstering the defensive line remains in the realm of draft possibilities later this month.