Kader Kohou cashes in with performance-based pay bump

The NFL and NFL Players Association implemented a performance-based pay program that offers bonuses to players based on playing time and their regular pay — opening the door for lower-paid players to earn an end-of-season bump in pay.

Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M Commerce and played 77 percent of the team’s snaps in 2022 — earning the league’s 14th-highest bonus at $705.584 for his successful rookie campaign. That said, he leapfrogged into the top five last season.

Kohou’s playing time ballooned in 2023 due to injuries in the secondary, specifically Jalen Ramsey’s preseason knee injury. He started a career-high 16 games while playing 986 snaps — good for the league’s fifth-highest performance-based pay distribution at $878.157.

The NFL’s performance-based pay distributions for 2023 were announced. Dolphins CB Kader Kohou ranked fifth, earning $878,167. Here’s the top 10: pic.twitter.com/hYkt3pAPyt — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) April 1, 2024

Opposing quarterbacks completed 84 percent of passes when targeting Kohou in coverage. He surrendered 791 yards and seven touchdowns, according to PFF, but keep in mind, he was in the tough position of playing across from either Ramsey or Xavien Howard — two All-Pro cornerbacks.

Kohou was a low-risk high-reward signing by general manager Chris Grier who has made the most of each opportunity over the last two seasons. For the second straight season, it was a much-deserved bonus for someone who accounted for just 0.4 percent of the team’s cap space in 2023.