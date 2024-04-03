Kendall Lamm officially re-signs, says he’s ready for ‘final ride’ with Dolphins

Kendall Lamm was a blessing for the Miami Dolphins in 2023, starting eight games in Terron Armstead’s absence. To my untrained eye, Butch Barry’s unit barely skipped a beat with Lamm in the lineup. So, with Armstead restructured and back for another ride with the Dolphins, it only seemed right for general manager Chris Grier to bring back Lamm — but it wouldn’t come swiftly.

First, the Dolphins re-signed veteran Isaiah Wynn, a move that I and many fans 100% support. They then followed that up with the signing of former Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jack Driscoll—another versatile lineman who can play at tackle and guard. The moves happened nearly back to back and, in my opinion, likely spelled the end of Lamm’s time in Miami.

But then, yesterday afternoon, my phone lit up with excitement.

“Kendall Lamm re-signs with the Dolphins.”

Today, Lamm officially signed his new contract — from his home in Charlotte, North Carolina — and like all of Miami’s new signings, he had a very important message for Dolphins fans.

Contract is signed, sealed and delivered back to Miami pic.twitter.com/7NhyxRiTxS — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 3, 2024

“You know, I’ve seen and watched a lot of videos of people signing their contracts down in Miami. That always fits them. But you know, I’m a very simple man. I watched them go out on the deck there and say, “Welcome, Miami Dolphins, blah, blah, blah.” Well, I’m here in Charlotte, North Carolina. This will be signed, sealed, and delivered back to Miami.”

Lamm continued:

“I can tell you I’m very, very appreciative of this. This will be the last ride for me. So, to play in Miami, with good people, good organization, and great fans, it’s amazing to me to close this football chapter the right way. So, Miami Dolphins, thank you so much. I’m excited for year 10; let’s close this the right way. Go Fins!”

Players can certainly change their minds, but if this is Lamm’s last ride, then the Dolphins and the rest of his teammates owe it to him to go out there and give it their all. Much like Lamm has done each and every time he’s been called upon.

What are your thoughts on the Miami Dolphins re-signing Kendall Lamm? How many games do you think he'll start in 2024? Do you think this will be his final year?