BREAKING: Blockbuster trade goes down in AFC East, weakens rival

The Miami Dolphins haven’t won the AFC East since 2008. For the last few years, the Buffalo Bills have ran the division, taking over from New England’s dominance of the 2000s and 2010s. However, that may be changing next season.

The Buffalo Bills are finalizing a trade to send four-time Pro-Bowl WR Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans for draft-pick compensation, as per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Blockbuster: Bills are finalizing a trade to send four-time Pro-Bowl WR Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans for draft-pick compensation, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/5tIJGkve6t — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 3, 2024

The Bills will receive Houston’s 2025 second-round pick (via the Minnesota Vikings), and the Texans will receive Stefon Diggs and a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick.

Diggs recorded 107 catches for 1,183 yards last season, and eight touchdowns, and was a large part of Buffalo’s offense. The franchise took a massive leap when Diggs joined the team 2020, as did quarterback Josh Allen’s numbers. Without him, it’s unclear whether the Bills will be the same team.

The move also sees Buffalo take a dead cap hit of $30 million, making the move even more puzzling. The calm before the storm, perhaps?

