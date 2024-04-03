Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)

Patriots aim to become an attractive destination again - Pats Pulpit

Head coach Jerod Mayo wants his team to "get guys that are magnets" in the NFL Draft.





New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)

New York Jets: What did PFF think of Haason Reddick in 2023? - Gang Green Nation

How good was Haason Reddick last year?





Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)

National Women’s History Month: How the Buffalo Bills are empowering women and changing the game - Buffalo Rumblings

The Bills continue leading the way in supporting and empowering women who boldly break down barriers and change narratives

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)

What if the Ravens had listened to Mel Kiper and Todd McShay in the last 10 drafts? - Baltimore Beatdown

How would the Ravens have fared with ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay been making the Ravens’ first-round picks?





Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

2 biggest losers from Steelers’ free agency moves (so far) - Behind the Steel Curtain

Which Steelers players were most hurt by the deals made during the free agency period in March?





Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)

Mike Gesicki’s No. 1 free agency destination was the Bengals - Cincy Jungle

The newest tight end in Cincinnati only wanted to play in the Jungle.





Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)

AFC North: Cleveland’s pass defense and coverage type usage rates from 2023 divisional games - Dawgs By Nature

Taking a look at the Browns’ coverage choices against divisional teams in 2023

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

Value of Things: the elephant in the Texans locker room - Battle Red Blog

What is missing from the Texans ramp-up?





Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

Titans plan use Calvin Ridley like Bengals use Ja’Marr Chase - Music City Miracles

I love Brian Callahan





Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)

Should the Jaguars sign former Saints receiver Michael Thomas? - Big Cat Country

Would a former Pro Bowler fit on the Jaguars? It’s possible.





Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)

Colts’ recent moves are based on the idea that Anthony Richardson can shoulder the load - Stampede Blue

The Colts have focused on retaining most of last year’s team with the thought that Richardson will propel them forward.

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)

Denver Broncos WR Josh Reynolds on Sean Payton: ‘I just love his creativeness’ - Mile High Report

Denver has officially secured a Detroit receiver, and his entire family is ecstatic.





Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)

PowderKeg Podcast: Film study of the Chargers’ defensive free agent additions - Bolts From The Blue

PowderKeg Podcast takes a look at three of the Los Angeles Chargers’ defensive additions through the free agency period so far including linebacker Denzel Perryman, defensive tackle Poona ford and cornerback Kristian Fulton to see how they fit into Jesse Minter’s defense and Jim Harbaugh’s vision.





Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

Raiders show they’ll throw big money around, but will also be frugal - Silver And Black Pride

The Las Vegas Raiders spent on defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and let running back Josh Jacobs walk in free agency





Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)

Chiefs News: Kansas City signing Carson Wentz to one-year contract - Arrowhead Pride

Quarterback Carson Wentz should be in line to become Kanas City Chiefs starter Patrick Mahomes’ primary backup quarterback in 2024.

NFC EAST:

New York Giants (via Big Blue View)

NFL Draft: Which wide receiver should the Giants take if they have their choice? - Big Blue View

It’s not that far-fetched that the top three could be there





Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)

Eagles sign Reed Blankenship to one-year contract extension - Bleeding Green Nation

Philadelphia’s third-year safety is now under contract through 2025.





Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)

Dallas Cowboys do the worst in former first-round QB trade-a-thon - Blogging The Boys

The Dallas Cowboys joined several teams in trading for former first-round quarterbacks, but the Trey Lance deal seems like the worst.





Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)

Jared Wiley could be a late round option to improve Washington’s TE room - Hogs Haven

Hogs Haven takes a look at 2024 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the Commanders

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)

What is the Packers’ biggest draft need in 2024? - Acme Packing Company

Three positions stand out as options for Green Bay at the top of April’s draft.





Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)

2024 Detroit Lions new uniform release: Everything we currently know - Pride Of Detroit

A collection of everything we currently know about the 2024 Detroit Lions new uniforms.





Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)

Chicago Bears fans need to drink in excitement of Caleb Williams - Windy City Gridiron

The incoherent ramblings of a belligerent Bears fan





Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)

T.J. Hockenson is back to working out - Daily Norseman

Not sure how much this means, but it’s something

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)

Saints sign Irish footballer Charlie Smyth - Canal Street Chronicles

Kiss him, he’s Irish!





Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)

Does Atlanta’s silence mean they’re content with their defense or cooking up something? - The Falcoholic

The draft is likely to deliver starters for the Falcons on defense, but they could choose a splashy path or a quiet one before then.





Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)

Using the past to predict the caliber of the Panthers 2024 draft class - Cat Scratch Reader

Carolina has seven picks in the 2024 draft, including two second rounders. Just what should Panthers fans expect from this year’s class?





Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Draft Target: Penn State EDGE, Chop Robinson - Bucs Nation

Could more pass rush help be on the way to Tampa Bay?

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)

49ers news: Will the Niners regret letting any of their free agents walk? - Niners Nation

On the surface, it looks like the San Francisco 49ers made the correct decision across the board.





Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)

Bidwill to Pay Terry McDonough $3M in Defamation Damages - Revenge of the Birds

Will the other shoe drop before the upcoming NFL Draft?





Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

Will 2024 be a rare year where the Seahawks don’t draft a running back? - Field Gulls

The Seahawks have taken at least one running back in seven of the last eight drafts.





Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)

A first round QB makes zero sense for the Rams - Turf Show Times

The Rams cannot afford to draft a quarterback in the first round.