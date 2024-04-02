Saskatchewan Roughriders add former Dolphins receiver to exclusive negotiation list

Former Pittsburgh Steelers second-round pick Chase Claypool has yet to find a home in free agency, but the Saskatchewan Roughriders seem interested in his services. 3downnation.com reported that the Canadian Football League’s Roughriders added Claypool to the team’s exclusive negotiation list on Tuesday.

The CFL allows teams to keep 45 players on an exclusive list — giving them rights to a player who may enter the league. Players can be added and removed from the list at any time — and this doesn’t necessarily mean that Claypool is close to striking a deal with Saskatchewan.

Born in Abbotsford, British Columbia, it would be a bit of a homecoming for Claypool, who bounced between the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins in 2023. He finished last season with eight total receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown.

Claypool kicked the doors down as a rookie, finishing 2020 with 62 receptions for 873 yards and nine touchdowns, but he’s only found the end zone four times since.