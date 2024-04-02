Miami Dolphins re-sign familiar offensive tackle

According to the highly respected Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Miami Dolphins have re-signed swing tackle Kendall Lamm to a one-year deal.

Lamm will presumably back up tackles Austin Jackson and Terron Armstead as the soon-to-be 32 year-old has done in the past. However, despite his role as a backup swing tackle, Lamm has been pressed into duty as a starter on numerous occasions during his two-year tenure with the club. In 2023 alone, Lamm played in all 17 regular season games — starting eight of them — while playing 613 offensive snaps. That snap count was good for 56% of Miami’s offensive snaps for the regular season.

This move leaves Miami with one less hole as the NFL Draft approaches later this month — a smart strategy if the club wants to be able to select the best player available when their selection time arrives.

We will keep our readers updated with the numbers for Kendall Lamm’s new deal once they are made available to the public. Keep your eyes on The Phinsider for all of the latest moves during free agency and leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft which begins on Thursday, April 25th.