Phinsider Question Of The Day: Does The New Rule Give The Dolphins An Advantage Edition

Last week, the NFL announced the new rules that would begin being enforced during the 2024 NFL season. Among those rules was a new kickoff rule that changed how the kickoff play works. You can see a full description of the new kickoff rule here. One of the things the NFL was attempting to do besides make the kickoffs safer for the players was to give teams a higher chance for a big play or even a score on the kickoff. When the league changed the kickoff the last time, the point where the ball was kicked off was moved up, with the result being that most kicks either went through the endzone or were downed in the endzone. The new setup works by favoring teams with dynamic speed players, where they would have one or two guys that they would be willing to use on kickoffs. Few teams have more speed or dynamic players than our very own Miami Dolphins.

So tonight’s question of the day is, do you think that the new kickoff rules actually favor the Dolphins over almost any other team, given their team speed and the number of playmakers, especially on the offensive side of the ball? If you were the Dolphins coaching staff, how would you use the new rule to your advantage, and which players would you use?

Please give us your thoughts and answers in the comments section below-