Report: Dolphins have shown interest in signing former Cincinnati Bengals WR Tyler Boyd

The Miami Dolphins have shown interest in signing former Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tyler Boyd, as per The Athletic.

Boyd, 29, was drafted by the Bengals in the 2016 NFL draft, and has spent each of the last eight seasons in Cincinnati. Last season, Boyd recorded 67 catches for 667 yards and two touchdowns, serving as the No. 3 target for most of the season.

The Athletic say that Boyd was initially “extremely interested” in signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers at the start of the offseason, but wasn’t comfortable with the offer. Since then, Boyd has at least had “preliminary interest” from the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers.

The eight-year NFL veteran would be a welcome addition to Miami’s offense, who currently lack a surefire No. 3 option. Though Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle recorded 2,813 combined receiving yards last season, injuries to both players in the second half of the season exposed Miami’s lack of offensive depth. The Dolphins are definitely on the market for their new No. 3 option, having met with free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. two weeks ago.

Whether it be Boyd, Beckham Jr., or a rookie in the NFL Draft, the Dolphins still have cards left to play on offense this offseason.