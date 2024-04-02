Miami Dolphins 2024 mock draft tracker 2.0

The calendar has moved on to April, which brings with it the 2024 NFL Draft. We are just over three weeks from the annual college prospect selection process, bringing us into the home stretch of NFL Mock Draft season. Last week we kicked off our first run of the Miami Dolphins Mock Draft database, collecting various projections from around the web. Who do analysts believe the Dolphins could or should select with the 21st overall pick? We take a look.

The mock drafts listed below are listed as updated on the date they were published. If a mock draft was listed in the database previously, we include after any writeup the previous projected pick. If a mock draft has been added to the database for the first time, it is labeled with “NEW” following the updated date.

Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

Terron Armstead is getting up in the years and was said to be considering retiring, so it’s time to get a long-term left tackle. Amarius Mims can play right guard in 2024 when Armstead is on the field.

Rick Spielman, Bryant McFadden, and Ryan Wilson rotated the picks, curated by Stackpole.

Troy Fautanu, G, Washington

Rick Spielman — The Dolphins replenish what they lost along the offensive line in free agency by taking Troy Fautanu.

(March 18 pick: Troy Fautanu, G, Washington)

Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon

Yes, the Dolphins signed C Aaron Brewer in free agency, but Jackson Powers-Johnson is dominant and should be a Day 1 starter in Miami.

(March 19 pick: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia)

Chop Robinson, OLB, Penn State

With Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb both rehabbing from season-ending injuries, it won’t surprise me if the Dolphins grab a veteran edge rusher in free agency and draft Robinson. Raw but ridiculously explosive, this Penn State product has immense upside with more tutelage.

(March 4 pick: Chop Robinson, OLB, Penn State)

Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

The Dolphins lost Christian Wilkins to the Raiders in free agency and should be on the lookout to replace him with another explosive, all-around disruptor for new coordinator Anthony Weaver.

(March 19 pick: Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas)

Second round (55): T’Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas

The Dolphins shouldn’t mind to double up on defensive tackle for DC Anthony Weaver, as Sweat would pair nicely with his college teammate Murphy to disrupt on the same pro line (think Jonathan Allen, DaRon Payne again).

Fifth round (158): Jared Wiley, TE, TCU

Sixth round (184): Johnny Dixon, CB, Penn State

Sixth round (198): Zion Nelson, OT, Miami

Seventh round (241): A.J. Hampton, CB, Tulane

Bleacher Report - BR NFL Scouting Department (updated April 1) NEW

Trade: Raiders move up to 21 for Michael Penix, Jr., QB, Washington along with a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick. Miami receives the 44th and 77th overall picks in 2024 and a 2025 third-round pick.

FOX Sports - Rob Rang (updated March 1) NEW

Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

Similar to the Rams a few picks earlier, the Dolphins are facing a significant hole in the middle of their defense with former first round pick Christian Wilkins lured to Las Vegas in free agency. Given Miami’s explosive offense, adding a talented pass-rusher to batter opposing quarterbacks attempting to keep up with would seem like a logical corresponding move by the Dolphins’ savvy duo of GM Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel.

Troy Fautanu, G, Washington

Offensive linemen start flying off the board and the Miami Dolphins get in on the action by grabbing Washington OG Troy Fautanu.

A fourth-straight OL selection in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft, Fautanu goes a tad early here, but he has the pedigree, talent, and versatility playing tackle and guard to warrant the Dolphins taking a chance on him.

(March 24 pick: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama)

JC Latham, OT, Alabama

The Dolphins’ starting tackles appear set, although depth is needed. They also could cross-train Latham at guard and have him take over at tackle down the road. He’s a worthy prospect in this spot and good value for Miami’s first first-rounder since Jaylen Waddle and Jaelan Phillips in 2021.

(March 6 pick: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia)

Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

Christian Wilkins was a big loss that the Dolphins need to attempt to replace in the draft. Murphy makes sense here as an explosive 3-technique who can wreak havoc in Anthony Weaver’s defense.

(March 21 pick: Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas)

Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

The Miami Dolphins have rebuilt their secondary after moving on from Xavien Howard and signing Kendall Fuller. But they still need more depth on that side of the ball.

Cooper DeJean can play multiple positions, including safety and slot cornerback, giving the Dolphins the defensive backs to match up with teams like the Bills, Chiefs and Ravens.

(March 18 pick: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa)

Trade: Dolphins send 21 and a 2025 4th round pick to the Green Bay Packers for picks 25 and 91

Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

Miami lost Christian Wilkins to Las Vegas, Raekwon Davis to Indianapolis in free agency. A team with title aspirations must add to that room this off-season, so they do in the first round.

(March 21 pick: Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon)

Second round (55): Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State

Jared Verse, Edge, FSU

Need meets potential! The Dolphins lost their top two pass rushers to injury in 2023 (Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb). Here they seize the opportunity to add one of the best edge rushers in the draft.

(March 6 pick: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia)

Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

After losing Christian Wilkins to the Raiders in free agency, the Dolphins look to plug gaps in the interior defensive line by drafting Newton here. The former Illinois star is an absolute pocket-wrecker from the inside, using a great first step and tremendous upper-body power to toss aside hapless linemen and get to the quarterback. He’ll provide a much-needed boost at the defensive tackle spot.

(March 4 pick: Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas)

JC Latham, OT, Alabama

Salary cap concerns have forced the Dolphins to remake their the offensive line, and Latham could fit well. He’s a handful for defensive linemen at 343 pounds and has excellent grip strength. Latham was a two-year starter at right tackle for Alabama (two sacks allowed) but has the potential to play either tackle or guard in the pros; he would likely push right guard Robert Jones out of the starting lineup as a rookie.

Second round (55): Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia

Fifth round (158): Khristian Boyd, DT, Northern Iowa

Sixth round (184): Jaylin Simpson, S, Auburn

Sixth round (198): Decamerion Richardson, CB, Mississippi State

Seventh round (241): Jontrey Hunter, LB, Georgia State

Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

Miami was forced to let Christian Wilkins walk in free agency, but it lucks out here and lands one of the best two IDL in the draft class. If Newton/Murphy are gone, the Dolphins may have to force drafting an interior offensive lineman here.

Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon

JPJ didn’t do the full workout in Indianapolis despite clearly being a high-level athlete on film. That indicates his camp realizes he’s quite easily the top center in the class. And the Dolphins have to find a quality starter to snap to Tua Tagovailoa.

Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon

This pick could go in a number of ways, but with center Connor Williams still an unsigned free agent coming off a torn ACL and Robert Hunt leaving for a big-money deal in Carolina, there is a weakness on the interior of the offensive line (even with the addition of Aaron Brewer). Keeping a firm pocket for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is critical for the Dolphins’ success. JPJ had a great week at the Senior Bowl and a tremendous workout at the combine, where he showed excellent movement skills for a 6-3, 328-pound player. Powers-Johnson started 17 games in college and didn’t give up a single sack.

Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon

Beefing up the offensive line could help the Dolphins upgrade an offense that struggled against physical defensive fronts last season.

Graham Barton, C/G, Duke

The Dolphins suffered significant losses on both lines in free agency. Barton’s aptitude at all five spots gives the coaching staff flexibility, particularly with the interior line positions. Illinois defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton cannot be ruled out now that Christian Wilkins signed with the Raiders.

Pro Football Focus - Brad Spielberg (updated March 25) - NEW

Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

Newton may slide a bit in the draft, akin to Calijah Kancey in 2023, given the Illinois product is a bit on the shorter side, but his frame is filled out and he uses his natural leverage very well. His Penn State tape from this past season was as impressive as any single game for an interior defender in college football. He is also a handful on all three downs, which was less true for Kancey. Miami immediately adds reinforcements on the interior after the loss of Christian Wilkins in free agency.

Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

Much like the Rams, the Dolphins also lost the centerpiece of their defensive line. Byron Murphy II can fill that hole as a high-motor IDL with a strong first step that makes him effective against the run and pass.

Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

Miami can’t assume left tackle Terron Armstead will start 17 games in 2024, as he’s only started more than 13 games in three of his 11 seasons. Guyton mostly played right tackle at Oklahoma, manning lefty quarterback Dillion Gabriel’s blind side, but he took snaps on both sides.

Projected Trade: Raiders send picks 44, 77, and 112 to the Dolphins for picks 21 and 158

Raiders select Michael Penix, Jr., QB, Washington

Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State

The Dolphins could look to boost their pass rush with injuries a problem on that side of the ball. I’m going to give them some OL depth knowing they’ll need to protect Tua long term.

Graham Barton, C/G, Duke

Miami has lost a few starters over the past few weeks as a result of its salary cap situation, including guard Robert Hunt, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, linebackers Andrew Van Ginkel and Jerome Baker and cornerback Xavien Howard. The organization could go a few different directions with this pick. I still like the pairing of Barton and the Dolphins, though, because of the way he could improve the middle of this O-line. Barton played mostly left tackle in college, but he has the traits to move inside and command the game. Miami ranked 31st in pass block win rate (49.2%) last season, so it has to improve.

Michael Penix, Jr., QB, Washington

I had the Dolphins making this pick in my first mock draft. At the time of this mock draft, they haven’t given Tua Tagovailoa a contract extension. That’s very telling to me. I don’t think Tagovailoa is the right fit for Mike McDaniel’s offense. They need a quarterback who throws on time with great leverage and accuracy down the field. Penix hits those marks. I want to see Penix throw passes to Tyreek Hill. If you paired those two together, the Dolphins would get better.

Graham Barton, C/G, Duke

The Dolphins have endured a lot of losses in free agency, including on the interior of the offensive line. Barton has legitimate five-position flexibility.

Graham Barton, C/G, Duke

A left tackle for the Blue Devils, the two-time All-ACC selection is likely headed inside in the NFL due to his relatively short arms. And the Fins could use help there after losing Connor Williams, apparently, and Robert Hunt during free agency.

Graham Barton, C/G, Duke

Barton has the ability to play all five positions on the offensive line, but in this scenario he slots in between Terron Armstead and newly-signed center Aaron Brewer. He has the athleticism when blocking at the second level to play in Mike McDaniel’s run scheme.

Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

Miami lost Christian Wilkins in free agency and could need to replace that juice on the interior. Murphy is an incredibly talented and athletic three-technique defensive tackle who can quickly get off the ball as a pass rusher and hold the line well for a guy of his size.

Second Round: Christian Haynes, G, UConn

Jer’zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

The Dolphins have endured a dramatic exodus of talent this offseason, and while they’ve done a good job plugging gaps with mid-tier free agent deals, a huge hole at defensive tackle remains. Both star Christian Wilkins and nose tackle Raekwon Davis are out, so plugging Johnny Newton in makes a ton of sense. Newton has the disruptive upfield traits that typified Wilkins’s play, and while he isn’t nearly as good against the run, he does have the size and quickness to become that sort of player.