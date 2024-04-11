Danny Crossman was key in Siran Neal’s decision to sign with Dolphins

Plenty of factors played into Miami’s late-season collapse but special teams can’t be too far down the list. Deonte Harty turned the tides in the fourth quarter of Week 17 with a 96-yard punt return touchdown for the Buffalo Bills. One week later, Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill set the stage in the second half with a 78-yard kick-off return.

Longtime NFL writer Rick Gosselin grades each team’s special teams unit and the Miami Dolphins ranked No. 31 in 2023. Special teams coordinator Danny Crossman hopes former Buffalo Bills cornerback Siran Neal can help turn the tides.

“Just getting the opportunity to come down and talk to Danny about everything, he was more excited to have me than I’ve ever seen before,” Neal said of his decision to sign in Miami. “When I came through the door, his face lit up. That’s one thing he did as soon as I walked into the door. I just knew he saw me that he was happy to see me. He did everything in his willpower to have me. That’s one thing I loved about it.

“Once I saw that, I knew if he would go to war for me, when it’s time for the kickoff or it is time for the season to start or even during OTAs when we have to report back, I’m going to do whatever I have to do to fight for him.”

Danny Crossman joined the Dolphins as special teams coordinator in 2019 after six seasons in the same role with the Bills. He’s been the special teams coordinator for 19 of his 31 seasons coaching the unit.

“I had Danny my rookie year when I came in with Buffalo,” Neal said. “Danny is really a passionate coach too as well. He really loves the game. He really loves being that coach and really loves his players. That’s one thing that me and Danny over the years, we kept in contact and kept a close relationship through this whole process.

“Every time we played him, like I told him yesterday, I always wanted to make him smile and see what he’s going to say at the end of the game. That’s one thing that I took under my sleeve. I knew every time I played him, he was going to give me his best and I was going to give him my best.”

Neal, 29, was released in early March as the Bills worked to clear salary cap space. The six-year veteran played 80 percent of Buffalo’s special-teams snaps last season. He signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins and will have a nearly $2 million cap hit.

“One thing I know is special teams is really huge when it comes to the NFL games,” Neal said. “Special teams play can either win a game or lose a game. That’s one thing I know about it. And that’s on every phase. Like pinning the ball where it needs to be for the offense or defense to get set up to be successful.”