Report: Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa won’t hold out from OTAs amid contract rumors

The Miami Dolphins have not yet signed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to an extension.

Time to panic?

Well, not exactly.

With just one year left on his current deal (4 years, $30.275 million), Tagovailoa has declared that he will not hold out and intends to participate in OTAs this spring, according to Pro Football Network’s Adam Beasley.

Tua Tagovailoa reiterated that there will be no contract holdout. He plans to attend voluntary practices (OTAs) this spring. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) April 11, 2024

In 2023, Tagovailoa posted career numbers, tossing for 4,624 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. Miami boasted one of the league’s top offenses last year, leading in passing yards per game and ranking second in points per game. Over his four seasons, Tagovailoa has proven to be a great NFL quarterback, often leading the league in pass completion percentage, passer rating, and a number of relevant passing statistics.

However, doubts remain about Tagovailoa’s ability to get it done in crunch time, under the lights against the NFL’s best teams. The Dolphins struggled with a 1-5 record against playoff teams during the regular season, and ended their season with a whimpering Wild Card round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, in which they managed just one touchdown.

Whatever the case may be, it’s clear that both sides are interested in a reunion, with ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler noting in March that the Dolphins were committed to securing Tagovailoa on a long-term contract, suggesting that an extension might be imminent. Tagovailoa also wants to stay in Miami, saying the city “feels like home”.

Tua Tagovailoa on playing in Miami: "This definitely feels like home to me. This is where both of my kids were born, where we are going to raise my family. This is the city that chose me to be their QB. I'm very grateful and honored for that." #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/a5494OfZ24 — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) April 11, 2024

The extension is sure to come, but in the meantime, you won’t have to worry about seeing Tua Tagovailoa take the field in OTAs this offseason.