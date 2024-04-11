Your moves as owner of the Miami Dolphins!

Last week, I asked the following questions-

if you suddenly became the owner of the team and all the top decisions fell to you, what changes would you make? I imagine most of us would immediately revert to the old-school logo and uniforms, but what other changes would you make before the 2024 season begins? Would you make any personnel changes to the coaching staff or the team's other management staff to include the general manager?

Below are some of your answers-

phinsatx seems good with the status quo, except, of course, that whole lost draft pick thing.

If I was the owner, we’d have a 3rd round pick this year. That said... After all the bumbling Ross has done, I’m pretty good with the direction right now. It’s been a lot worse and seems to be trending up.

Call_for_the_Priest’77 would like to crack down on going out, although I think he might wind up butting heads with the players' union. He would also have the team work harder once the preseason/season begins.

Never mind fluffing uniforms or firing our GM who has got us near relevant status for the first time in 17 years. As owner I would do something really productive for the team’s future. I would go retro in terms of laying down rules that would limit players from going out clubbing and night-lifing and thus messing up their routines, sleep time and other facets of their game. I want hard nosed players on AND off the field. I would make sure that the coaches follow through with this policy. Some privileges could be earned by on field effort after a night out during the week or lost when such leads to poor on field results. On the whole, I would like my team to have one focus only. Football. I would discourage excessive social media interaction, though any rules limiting such would be difficult to impossible to enforce. Guys can do what they like during the offseason. July to the end of the season, they are in work mode. Train them hard. I’d move the facilities to a rural setting, well away from distractions. Get these guys into great shape physically and mentally and keep them that way! Maybe then we can finish off a relevant December month the right way and propel ourselves into January and beyond!

VolFaninFla is clearly over the GM!

Fire Grier

Bill Moody sarcastically suggested a name change!

Change the name to the Miami Blowfish, because they’ve been disrespecting Dolphins for the past 20 years... I kid, I kid, kind of. ;)

The Roo1 also had some sarcasm, but damn, it's fun to see those Bills fans whine about the “unfair” way our stadium is built.

Ahhhhhh !!!!! forgot the biggest one. A clear retractable roof on the stadium that would act as a magnifying glass over the visitors bench.

Miami7 has quite a plan, starting with fixing the uniforms and then hiring away all the best scouts in the NFL. Then, he will inform Tua that 2024 is your show-me year and then inform the rest of the team that it's a playoff win now, or this team will look vastly different in 2025.

Numero uno is the uniformo! Go back to glory! Historic franchises don’t change their logo!!! Second - find (and hire away) the scouts responsible for; Finding LBrs for the Steelers Finding QBs for the Packers Finding OL for the Eagles ...you get the idea (we need like 8-10 ‘positional gurus’ found/hired/paid ‘Thirdly’ - no premature extension for Tua - make this a prove it year - win late or find a leader that actually leads Lastly - inform the entire team that 2024-25 season is playoff wins or bust....no playoff win the team gets blown up (with a new GM). NOBODY safe!!! * One sidenote adendum: Sell the team Ross

21Dave says he will sell, but the truth is he will put me in charge, and I will use the profits to fuel his never-ending golf vacation. Don’t worry; I’ve got this, guys/gals! I will make every decision based on a Phinsider poll...

Easy answer ….. Sell the team take my money and retire. Travel the world and play golf!!

dedstrk316 is going to entirely throw in the towel or hire someone that he trusts to run the whole damn thing.

Fire myself because I’d be terrible at it. Either that or stay out of the way and hire football people to trust and delegate to.

phinette would also tell Tua to hold his horses on the whole new contract thing while also taking a long, hard look at Grier.

I would definitely hold off on signing Tua to a long term deal until after the season. Let him test free agency. Name one team that would sign him as a starter. Also re-evaluate Grier after the season. I am tired of crappy early round picks, when we actually have a any of those picks ‍♀️

tvegas897 says no extension yet for Tua and Grier is put on notice! Also, going to fix the uni’s!

Throwback uniforms made permanent. No long term contract to Tua yet. No playoff win next year, no Grier. OUT!!

Dolfanjoe is going to hand out free parking and feed everyone while also fixing the plumbing.

Free hot dog days at the stadium, Free parking days at the stadium ! Water fountains that actually work , even when the toilets are being flushed!

dolphinfan1323 is also on the throwbacks bus!

HunztheMighty is working on a science experiment.

I would clone Dan Marino. Plain and simple.

MIAMI235 is going to bring the live dolphin back to the stadium.

I would also give Flipper his job back. ( Knocking balls out of his tank! )

daytonadolfan is going to change the logos and colors back to old-school while setting us all up on game day!

Evening , Old logos and colors would be 1st on the list and special luxury boxes for the Phinsider family !! (maybe a couple of the constant naysayers will get the cheap seats )lol . As far as the team goes , that’s on the coach !

Well, the consensus is certainly for the uniforms to revert to some form of throwback. Quite a few of us were also not fans of giving Tua a big ole bag of money quite yet while also putting the GM on notice. Tona was going to be the most generous, well to us anyway, so what else really matters? Thank you to everyone who took the time to stop in and answer the question of the day.