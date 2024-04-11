NFL Mock Draft 2024: Pete Prisco’s new projection upgrades Miami Dolphins defensive line

The 2024 NFL Draft starts two weeks from today, beginning the three-day selection process to bring 257 college prospects into the league. With just two weeks remaining until the draft kicks off, we are deep into the 2024 NFL mock draft season, with new projections of the first round being posted daily.

CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco updated his projection on Thursday, releasing his mock draft 2.0. On April 2, Prisco projected the Miami Dolphins to use the 21st overall pick on tackle Amarius Mims from Georgia. Did he change his thoughts in his second mock?

Rather than taking a look at the offensive line with their pick, Prisco flips the Dolphins’ projection to the defensive line, looking for a replacement for defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, who signed as a free agent with the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to the 2.0 projection, Prisco has Miami selecting defensive lineman Jer’Zhan Newton from Illinois. Prisco explains the pick, writing:

They lost Christian Wilkins to the Raiders in free agency, so why not add to the room with a smallish but quick inside player? They signed some veterans to help, but Johnny Newton can be a long-time starter inside.

Newton underwent surgery following the college football season, preventing him from completing workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine or at Illinois’s pro day. If his foot has completely healed, he could still work out for teams in a private setting. At 6-foot-2, 304 pounds, he is not the biggest defensive lineman candidate, but he is just two inches shorter and six pounds lighter than Wilkins. Netwon, despite being an interior defensive lineman, has made an impression for his ability to pass rush and disrupt plays in the backfield - which would allow him to take on the same role Wilkins had with Miami.

Could Newton be the right pick for the Dolphins in the first round? How would you react to that pick?