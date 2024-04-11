Former Miami Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins Weighs in on if Tua Tagovailoa is “Overrated”?

How could there be a Miami Dolphins offseason without questions about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa? It could be putting on or losing weight, concussions, taking jiu-jitsu classes, excessive golfing, or his overall standing among other top quarterbacks.

It never stops, and it catches anyone who’s associated with the team at some point. Former Dolphins Pro Bowl defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is just the most recent player to get tagged.

Wilkins went on Arik Armsteads “Third and Long” podcast and talked about his huge deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. While on the show, Armstead asked Wilkins about his former quarterback and if he was “overrated”?

Is Tua Tagovailoa overrated?



What does Christian Wilkins think…



(Via: Third and Long) pic.twitter.com/NLZvfm71k9 — Tidal League (@TidalLeague) April 10, 2024

Wilkins goes on to praise Tua’s growth and how he’s had a front-row seat watching him mature into the player he is now.

It’s a perfect corporate answer, but he doesn’t directly answer the question. I say that because it’s not too hard to clearly say he’s not overrated. He was beating around the bush, and I don’t get why.

Wilkins ends his answer by listing some of Tua’s accomplishments, like his Pro Bowl and being in the MVP discussion. He also comments on the system that you’re in not mattering, referencing Cam Newton’s assertion that Tua was just a game manager. It’s enough praise for his former quarterback while sitting on the fence in my opinion.

