SB Nation Reacts Poll: Fans grade Miami Dolphins offseason, top draft needs

The Miami Dolphins have had a busy offseason. Between making internal moves to create salary cap space and signing free agent players, the team may not have made the largest offseason splash this year, but they have been deliberate and added talent to the roster. Players like safety Jordan Poyer, cornerback Kendall Fuller, tight end Jonnu Smith, center Aaron Brewer, defensive tackle Teair Tart, and linebacker Anthony Walker, Jr., have all signed with the Dolphins, adding pieces to a team looking to improve on two straight one-and-done playoff appearance. Did the team make the right moves? What area of the roster do they still need to address?

