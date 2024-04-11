 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

SB Nation Reacts Poll: Fans grade Miami Dolphins offseason, top draft needs

How are the Miami Dolphins doing this offseason? What do they still need to do? We ask for your thoughts on the team’s 2024 moves.

By Kevin Nogle
Pittsburgh Pirates v Miami Marlins Photo by Kelly Gavin/Getty Images

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Miami Dolphins fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Miami Dolphins have had a busy offseason. Between making internal moves to create salary cap space and signing free agent players, the team may not have made the largest offseason splash this year, but they have been deliberate and added talent to the roster. Players like safety Jordan Poyer, cornerback Kendall Fuller, tight end Jonnu Smith, center Aaron Brewer, defensive tackle Teair Tart, and linebacker Anthony Walker, Jr., have all signed with the Dolphins, adding pieces to a team looking to improve on two straight one-and-done playoff appearance. Did the team make the right moves? What area of the roster do they still need to address?

Our SB Nation Reacts poll makes an offseason appearance today to get your thoughts on the Dolphins’ offseason and the team’s draft needs. Check out the poll below and vote for your Dolphins offseason grade and position with the most significant need. Feel free to discuss your thoughts in the comments at the bottom of the page and we will be back later this week to take a look at the results.

