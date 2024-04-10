Report: Former Jets DE Carl Lawson visits Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins face a tricky situation with defensive ends Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, and Cameron Goode all working back from season-ending injuries suffered late in 2023. Shaq Barrett signed a one-year deal to reinforce the pass-rushing group, but general manager Chris Grier may not be done.

Aaron Wilson, who covers the NFL for Houston’s KPRC 2 news station, reported that former New York Jets defensive end Carl Lawson visited with the Dolphins on Monday.

Carl Lawson visited #Dolphins today per a league source @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 10, 2024

Lawson, 28, had seven sacks in 2022 but fell out of New York’s rotation last year, finishing the season with two pressures while playing just 101 snaps throughout six games. The former fourth-round pick set a career-high of 8.5 sacks as a rookie with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Jets signed him to a three-year $45 million deal following the 2020 season, but he suffered a season-ending Achilles tear during his first training camp in New York. With just $3 million in available cap space, the signing of Lawson would likely be a one-year prove-it deal.

A hypothetical deal could make sense for both sides. Miami needs help overcoming injuries at edge rusher, and early-season playing time could springboard Lawson towards a multiyear deal entering 2025.