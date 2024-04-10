Former Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki on Joe Burrow: Never been in the huddle with that kind of talent

Mike Gesicki has 260 receptions in his career and he’s focused on the next one. The former Miami Dolphins second-round pick spent the 2023 season with the New England Patriots and signed a one-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals in the early stages of free agency.

Gesicki, 28, caught 61 passes over the last two seasons, 12 fewer than his total in the 2021 season alone. He’s looking forward to a bounce-back campaign with the Bengals after just two touchdowns in 2023.

“Just have to stay healthy, get the body right, and be ready to roll, which I feel like I am,” Gesicki said during his introductory press conference on Monday.

Ten different quarterbacks have thrown passes to him throughout his six-year career and he eagerly anticipates working with Joe Burrow. Gesicki said he’s “never been in the huddle with that kind of talent,” according to Bengals’ senior writer Geoff Hobson.

While it might seem like a jab at Mac Jones or Tua Tagovailoa, it’s crucial to remember that Gesicki, now with the Bengals, would support any quarterback wherever he goes.

“Really cool dude,” Gesicki said when asked about Jones after signing in New England. “Cool personality. Love the energy and the juice that he brings in practices and throwing sessions and stuff. Obviously, great arm, accurate, all that kinda stuff.”

He later added: “Make sure I check all the boxes ’cause I know everybody’s gonna want to talk about it.”

Gesicki spent five seasons with the Dolphins and 2021 was his top season, catching 73 passes for 780 yards and two touchdowns — earning the franchise tag as a result. It’s clear that Gesicki is hoping to hit the ground running with the Bengals — and NFL Sundays are always better when he’s hitting the griddy.

“New team, new staff, new quarterback. Everything is new for me,” Gesicki said of signing in Cincinnati. “So I have to go out there and earn the trust.

“It’s more proving what I’m capable of doing and earning more and more opportunities once the football starts,” Gesicki says. “It’s only April. A long way to go.”