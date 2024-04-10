Miami Dolphins schedule visit with early-round pass rushing prospect

According to NFL Network insider, Tom Pelissero, the Miami Dolphins have scheduled a visit with University of Kansas pass rusher, Austin Booker. The visit will reportedly take place next week.

Miami could very well be in the EDGE market during the 2024 NFL Draft, as their star pass rushing duo of Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips both finished the 2023 NFL season on injured reserve with ACL (Chubb) and Achilles (Phillips) tears. The early season statuses of both men remain very much up in the air.

Booker, unlikely to be a first round pick, could be on the Dolphins' radar with their selection slot in the 2nd round -- #55 overall. They look to have competition for his services, however, as Pelissero reports that Booker has already met with the Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, and Kansas City Chiefs, with visits with the Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers on tap as well.

The former member of the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Kansas Jayhawks is an impressive physical specimen -- standing 6'4 1/2" tall and weighing in at 240 lbs. He used his size to tally eight sacks in 12 games during his final college season.

Booker uses his raw talent to make up for his inexperience. According to Pro Football Focus, the young player played just 505 defensive snaps during his entire collegiate career -- however his athletic profile indicates he's ready to take on a larger role once drafted.

