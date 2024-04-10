Phinsider Question Of The Day: Who Needs To Step Up Edition

General manager Chris Grier is one of the most controversial figures among Miami Dolphins fans. Most criticism surrounding Grier centers on his talent acquisition, specifically his ability to draft the correct players. Even now, there are players on the roster that, despite being drafted and given a spot on the 52-man roster, sometimes for more than just a season, have yet to really step up or contribute at this point.

I have to assume that the coaching staff has seen something from each of these players besides just their individual draft position to keep them around. Players can clearly be developed, and it is something that fans should expect more now than in the past, as so many players hit the NFL having not played four years at the college level. Of course, in our instant gratification world, many fans have little to no patience for such things as player development. Either way, at some point, these players have to show that they have something to remain at the NFL level.

So tonight’s question of the day is, which player(s) do you need to see something more from this coming season than you have thus far if they are to remain on the 52-man roster? What players have you already given up on and hope to see just gone before the beginning of the season?

Please give us your thoughts and answers in the comments section below-