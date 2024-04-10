Mel Kiper Mock Draft 2024: Miami Dolphins address pass rush, protection in updated 2 round mock

The 2024 NFL Draft kicks off two weeks from Thursday, bringing with it the selection of 257 college prospects by the 32 NFL teams. Who will the Miami Dolphins add with their first two picks in the three-day selection process? ESPN’s Mel Kiper, Jr., published his latest 2024 NFL mock draft on Wednesday, projecting the answer to that question.

The Dolphins need to hit on these first two picks, adding immediate contributors to the team. Unless the team makes a trade, Miami does not have another pick until the fifth round, limiting the prospects they can add this year. Kiper sees the team addressing two areas of need with the 21st and 55th overall selections.

Kiper projects the Dolphins to select edge rusher Jared Verse from Florida State with their first-round pick. He explains of the selection:

Yes, Miami has Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips as its top edge rushers, but both are coming off serious season-ending injuries. Phillips tore an Achilles in late November, while Chubb tore an ACL in early January. There’s no guarantee either is 100 percent healthy when training camp starts. That’s why the Dolphins could take Verse, who has impressive power in his 254-pound frame. His 50 QB pressures last season were the eighth most in the FBS. Miami has to replace a few starters after offseason subtractions, but Verse would be a no-brainer selection if he’s still on the board.

With their second-round selection, Kiper projects the Dolphins to pick guard Christian Haynes from Connecticut. He writes:

Miami has faced some upheaval along the offensive line this offseason, creating a hole at guard. The Dolphins ranked 31st in pass block win rate (49.2%), so change could be good. Haynes started 49 games at right guard in college, and he allowed just one sack over his final three seasons. He’s my No. 3-ranked player at the position.

With their first two picks, Kiper has the Dolphins adding two likely Week 1 starters. Verse assumes one of the starting outside linebacker positions as Miami awaits the returns of Chubb and Phillips, then likely serves as a rotational piece once the veterans are back. Haynes could solidify the interior offensive line for the Dolphins, though he could have to fight his way through a training camp position battle during the summer.

What do you think of Kiper’s latest projection for the Dolphins? Let us know in the comments below.