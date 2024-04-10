REPORT: Dolphins add Wisconsin’s Rob Everett as Offensive Assistant

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel continues to leave no stone unturned in his pursuit of assembling the greatest coaching staff in NFL history, this time poaching a promising young assistant from the college ranks.

According to FootballScoops, the Dolphins are adding former Wisconsin Badgers senior offensive assistant Rob Everett to the team’s coaching staff. The Sun Sentinel’s Chris Perk later confirmed the report.

Quite a rise through the ranks. Cool success story here...



Sources: Big Ten program losing key staffer to Miami Dolphins https://t.co/FTyil0CPgX via @CoachSamz — FootballScoop (@FootballScoop) April 8, 2024

Although not much information is available on Everett, the Badgers’ official website states he began coaching at the high school level back in 2002. During his 14 years coaching in Northern Virginia, Everett coached at Westfield High School, Robert E. Lee High School, and Washington-Lee High School.

In 2016, Everett became the defensive coordinator at Bridgewater College, winning a state championship while leading the league in total defense. After a short stint with the Memphis Express in the AAF, he would become a coaching advisor with HigerEcheleon, where he “worked on 3d simulation training, tackling analytics, and process efficiency.”

After a year under offensive coordinator Phil Longo at North Carolina, where he worked on opponent breakdowns and scouting reports, Everett followed Longo to Wisconsin, where he was named senior offensive analyst.

He will now join Mike McDaniel’s staff in Miami, where he will look to improve one of the league’s best offenses in a year where anything short of an AFC East championship or a playoff win is considered a failure.

