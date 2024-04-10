Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)

What signing Kyle Dugger to a contract extension means for the Patriots - Pats Pulpit

New England will keep its starting safety around for the foreseeable future.





New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)

New York Jets: Why Rome Odunze could be a great fit for the Jets - Gang Green Nation

Rome Odunze might be the perfect complement for Garrett Wilson





Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)

The Buffalo Bills felt Stefon Diggs had to leave, no matter the cost - Buffalo Rumblings

Sometimes pulling the rug out is best for everyone involved

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)

Ravens potential plug-and-play prospects: Edge defenders - Baltimore Beatdown

Possible targets for the Ravens in the 2024 NFL Draft who could come in and contribute to the pass rush right away as rookies.





Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

How the Pittsburgh Steelers can construct a sensible Justin Fields contract extension - Behind the Steel Curtain

Incentive clauses can protect both parties if the Steelers lock up the young QB’s services





Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)

NFL executives are fans of the Bengals’ offseason so far - Cincy Jungle

The Bengals have set themselves up nicely going into the draft.





Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)

Browns free agency: Anthony Walker’s Dolphins decision came down to one factor - Dawgs By Nature

Dolphins free agent signee was ready to leave the cold

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

Which Texans Wide Receivers are on the Chopping Block After Stefon Diggs Trade - Battle Red Blog

I’d never thought I’d say this, but Stefon Diggs is a Houston Texan.





Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

2024 NFL Draft: Titans to host Texas DT T’Vondre Sweat on pre-draft visit - Music City Miracles

The Titans are hosting a 360 pound defensive tackle on a pre-draft visit





Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)

Should the Jacksonville Jaguars trade down in the draft? - Big Cat Country

The Jags traded back twice last year, and could do it again in the first round of 2024’s draft.





Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)

Can a healthy Anthony Richardson help the Colts ‘eclipse’ last year’s record? - Stampede Blue

A healthy Richardson is in the works for the Colts. Will he be enough to move the team forward?

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)

What if Sean Payton misses on the Broncos QB of the future? - Mile High Report

Will there be a future for the Broncos head coach in Denver?





Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)

Chargers Top 30 Visits Update: Does It Matter? - Bolts From The Blue

We’ve slowly seen a drip feed of leaks about which players might have been invited to the Chargers’ Top 30 event or have otherwise had private visits with the team. How much do these leaks matter?





Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

Raiders outlook 2024: Can running back Zamir White have a big season? - Silver And Black Pride

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White must show impressive four-game stretch to close out 2023 wasn’t a mere aberration





Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)

Chiefs News: Clyde Edwards-Helaire explains what kept him in KC - Arrowhead Pride

Former 2020 NFL Draft first-round running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire opted to stay in Kansas City rather than leave. He will once again back up Isiah Pacheco as the Chiefs begin the 2024 NFL season.

NFC EAST:

New York Giants (via Big Blue View)

Drake Maye ‘absolutely’ Giants’ target if they trade up from No. 6 — Tony Pauline - Big Blue View

NFL Draft insider offers Big Blue View insights on a numbers Giants-related draft topics





Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)

Have the Eagles tipped their hand ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft? - Bleeding Green Nation

Slimming down the Eagles draft board





Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)

Dallas Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb participation in offseason activities in doubt - Blogging The Boys

The Dallas Cowboys and CeeDee Lamb should be working toward a new contract before he is a free agent next year. Until he gets it, Lamb may sit out some activities.





Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)

Washington’s choice at number two is clear - Hogs Haven

After a ridiculous amount of hand wringing about what Washington should do with the number two pick in the draft this year, I think I’m back where I started from. That said, it’s been a long,...

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)

The Packers should be the model for building a wide receiver unit - Acme Packing Company

Stefon Diggs has been a productive veteran receiver, but I wonder if the Texans end up regretting this.





Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)

Several analysts predicting huge year for Detroit Lions DT Alim McNeill - Pride Of Detroit

See why national analysts think Detroit Lions DT Alim McNeill could be headed for a MONSTER 2024 season.





Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)

What is an under-the-radar position of need for the Chicago Bears? - Windy City Gridiron

Check out our next roundtable topic about the Chicago Bears.





Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)

The Vikings/Texans pre-draft trade was Houston’s idea - Daily Norseman

At least, according to Adam Schefter

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)

Analyzing later-round quarterbacks New Orleans should consider drafting - Canal Street Chronicles

Saints may capitalize on a quarterback-heavy draft with their numerous late-round picks.





Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)

Report: Falcons out in force for private workout with Michael Penix - The Falcoholic

The soon-to-be-rookie quarterback may well be the team’s long-term option of choice.





Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)

Examining the outcomes of the Panthers’ dreadful draft trade-up strategy - Cat Scratch Reader

Excluding the Bryce Young trade, Carolina has traded up with Top 100 picks four times since 2019 and the results have hampered a constantly-rebuilding team.





Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)

Bucs NFL Draft target: Edge Laiatu Latu, UCLA - Bucs Nation

Tampa Bay needs pass rush like charcoal needs lighter fluid.

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)

49ers news: Could Brandon Aiyuk play on his fifth-year option in 2024? - Niners Nation

49ers general manager John Lynch indicated the team would be open to it at the owner's meetings.





Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)

Pass Rushing Avenues for Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds

Where and how should the Cardinals acquire a valuable addition to the pass rush?





Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

Report: Seahawks met with Oregon quarterback Bo Nix - Field Gulls

The former Auburn and Oregon quarterback reportedly met with Seattle over the weekend.





Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)

Rams can’t escape these 4 prospects in latest mock drafts - Turf Show Times

Byron Murphy and Johnny Newton are in every Rams mock draft since Aaron Donald retired