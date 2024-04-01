Phinsider Question Of The Day: Which One Is Next Edition

Most of us have at least one Miami Dolphins Jersey. Some of us have multiple or even stacks of them. While they are very expensive for what they are, jerseys have always been one of the NFL fan's favorite pieces of swag. Most fans seem to purchase the jerseys of the biggest stars on their team, which usually start with the quarterback. Some others seem to gravitate towards those of the lesser stars but the guys that do the dirty work week after week. I have had a lot of bad luck with jerseys over the years, always wanting to purchase those of a guy who is on the cusp of being traded or cut without me knowing it. I guess the threat that your jersey purchase could be that of a player who will soon be gone is always a risk for any of us.

So tonight’s question is not about which jerseys you already have but which ones you are now targeting. What's the next jersey that you will or would like to purchase?

Please give us your thoughts and answers in the comments section below-