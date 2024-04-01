 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Former Miami Dolphins cornerback Vontae Davis found dead at the age of 35

A male body was found deceased at the Southwest Ranches residence of Vontae Davis’ grandmother.

By Marek Brave
Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills Photo by Rick Stewart/Getty Images

According to WSVN News in Miami, a deceased male was found at the Southwest Ranches residence of Adaline Davis — grandmother of former Miami Dolphins cornerback Vontae Davis.

The body is presumed to be that of the 35 year-old former NFL star. No foul play is suspected.

Chester Frazier — an assistant coach at Davis’ alma mater, the University of Illinois — posted this message to social media on Monday:

#illinination we lost a great today!!! RIP TO @vontaedavis man nothing but good memories of that dude in school!!! Praying for the Davis family!!

Davis played 8 years, plus one game in the National Football League — notably retiring during halftime of his lone game as a defensive back for the Buffalo Bills in 2018.

During his professional tenure, the former Fighting Illini totaled 22 interceptions — including nine as a member of the Dolphins — plus 395 tackles, three forced fumbles, two sacks and one fumble recovery.

Davis made the Pro Bowl two times, plus was named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie team in 2009.

UPDATE: Police have confirmed that the body of the deceased male found at the scene today in Southwest Ranches is that of Vontae Davis.

