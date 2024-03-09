Barry Jackson: New deal for Miami Dolphins defensive back Nik Needham expected “shortly”

According to esteemed journalist for the Miami Herald, Barry Jackson, the Miami Dolphins are close to finalizing a new contract for impending free agent defensive back Nik Needham.

Per source, Dolphins want to keep impending FA Nik Needham and a new deal is expected to be finalized shortly. Needham, one of Dolphins' best undrafted rookie signings of this era, can play both cornerback and safety, of course. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 9, 2024

Jackson notes that the deal is expected to be finalized “shortly.”

Originally an undrafted free agent signing with the squad back in 2019, Nik Needham started his 2023 campaign recovering from a torn achilles. He would return to the team midseason, however did not find himself in a starting role. He played in just 10 games in 2023 — totaling only 71 snaps on defense, with an additional 31 snaps played on special teams according to Pro Football Reference.

Needham’s defensive snap counts have declined each season he’s been in the National Football League, with his highest number of defensive snaps coming during his rookie season in 2019.

His most productive season was in 2021 when he played in all 17 regular season games for the Dolphins. That season he totaled two interceptions, while allowing just a 73.4 passer rating while in coverage. Needham also contributed 59 tackles that year — his highest total for a single season in his career.

We will have contract details for our readers when they are made available.