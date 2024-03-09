Miami will enter the 2024 NFL Draft without compensatory picks

Compensatory picks for the 2024 NFL Draft were announced on Friday with 14 teams earning at least one additional selection. The Miami Dolphins are one of 18 teams not to receive extra picks.

The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams have a league-high five additional picks. Both teams, along with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles, earned selections at the end of the third round.

The 49ers, Buffalo Bills, and Baltimore Ravens received fourth-round picks. Nine fifth-round picks, 13 sixth-round picks, and five seventh-round picks were also announced.

Compensatory draft picks for 2024 are being awarded today. The list of picks: pic.twitter.com/JlieVyrxMk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2024

The Dolphins have six picks in next month’s draft but lost a third-round selection for tampering and sent a fourth-round pick to the Denver Broncos in the trade for Bradley Chubb.

More than 20 players are expected to hit free agency next week after playing with the Dolphins in 2023. General manager Chris Grier will likely pinch pennies rebuilding the roster due to limited selections and salary cap space.

That said, Christian Wilkins and Robert Hunt are expected to receive paydays in free agency, meaning that Miami’s cupboard could be stocked with additional picks for 2025.