Phinsider Question Of The Day: What Else Would You Like To See Edition

If you staggered into made your way into this evening's post, there's a solid chance you are a regular around these parts. But before I babble on some more, if you are not a regular or just one of those people who read but don't comment (no shame there, as almost all of us started that way), the evening post that is up nearly every night is probably the best way to become directly involved commenting on the site. Unlike some other sites around the web, almost everyone here is friendly and welcoming (If not, Bill will twist their arm until they are).

Okay, moving on... Assuming you are one of those aforementioned regulars, you have been on this site for a bit or, in some cases, longer than a bit, like over a decade. Over the time you have been here, you have seen a lot of changes to the site, the staff, and the things that are and are not posted. So tonight's question as we barrel headfirst toward yet another NFL league year is, what different things would you like to see on the site? What other subjects would you like to see the staff cover? Do you have any ideas for other weekly series posted during the season or year-round? Are there any other suggestions you have?

Let me know your thoughts or any ideas, and I will pass them on. I can't guarantee every one of them will be adopted, but fresh ideas and input are always welcome. Give me your thoughts and ideas in the comments section below-