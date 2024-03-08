Report: Miami Dolphins resigning punter Jake Bailey to two-year deal

In what many consider to be a surprising move, the Miami Dolphins are bringing back punter Jake Bailey to the team. Bailey, who signed with the team last offseason after spending time with the New England Patriots, has inked a lucrative two-year contract with the Dolphins worth $4.2 million.

Punter news! The #Dolphins are re-signing Jake Bailey to a 2-year deal (2.1M per, 4.2 total) with the ability to make up to $5M, sources tell @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/O3fIbwHxpQ — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 8, 2024

In the 2023 NFL season, Bailey recorded 53 punts with an average of 45.7 yards per punt (29th), including a 66-yarder as his longest (25th). Additionally, he managed 20 punts inside the 20-yard line, 26th-most in the league.

As previously eluded to, many consider this to be a surprising move. Bailey struggled in key moments last season, and didn’t exactly impress with this leg. According to Spotrac, the average salary for an NFL punter in 2024 is roughly $1.5 million, so rewarding Bailey with a two-year contract and pay rise well above average is a questionable decision at best. Special teams coordinator Danny Crossman is also returning to the team, so the organization clearly has belief in their special teams unit, which was very poor last season.

Jake Bailey is now one of the 10 highest paid punters in the NFL.



Keep cooking Grier. pic.twitter.com/5gtj8rVvmO — Clown Football League (@ClowNFL) March 8, 2024

