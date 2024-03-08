Surviving the “CAPocalypse:” A Miami Dolphins Story

It may not be the end of the world, but the Chris Grier model of kicking the can down the road has hit its endpoint. The Miami Dolphins went all in during Tua Tagovailoa’s rookie contract years and came up short. Injuries, play calling, quarterback play, whatever it was, it doesn’t matter now.

In the grand scheme of their ultimate goal, the 2023 season is considered a failure, and now it’s back to the drawing board. Unfortunately for the Dolphins, that 2024 starting point is similar to December 2012 on the Mayan calendar. It’s a “CAPocalypse” as Omar Kelly puts it.

The Dolphins started the offseason projected around $51.9 million over the team salary cap, and have to get under the NFL salary cap of $255.4 million before March 13th when the 2024 NFL season officially starts.

What’s already happened?

To Chris Grier’s credit, the Dolphins have gone full Zombieland mode and started purging the roster of big cap hits that don’t equate to the player’s production. They have more work to do, but there is a path to a place where the grass is greener, and that’s $40 million under the cap.

Projected cap space at start: -$51.9 million

Official cap space at start: -$46.9 million

- Already done:

Miami Dolphins Salary Cap Presently: -$27.4 million

What’s next?

The next step is to get every last drop out of contracts you can cut. All the big-money players are gone, but they can squeeze $7 million out from backups.

Liam Eichenberg: +$2.5 million (Cut)

Mike White: +$1.8 million (Cut)

Jeff Wilson: +$2 million (Cut)

Lester Cotton: +$1.1 million (Cut)

The real money that’ll get the Dolphins into the green will come from restructuring and extending some of the team’s top earners.

In this instance, owner Stephen Ross has to reach into one of his billion-dollar pockets and cut some fat checks up front as signing bonuses. Those bonuses get prorated through the rest of the player’s contracts, plus two void years if needed.

Restructuring players like Tyreek Hill can be considered kicking the can down the road, but as long as the players you restructure are the ones you plan on keeping, it’ll be an easier pill to swallow.

The last thing you want are dead money cap hits for players no longer on the team, such as the $10 million cap hit in 2024 for Byron Jones.

Presently, the Dolphins are $78.2 million under the 2025 cap and $114 million under the 2026 cap, so if there was ever a stretch of road to kick the can toward, it’s here.

Tyreek Hill: +$12.5 million (Restructure/Extend)

Jalen Ramsey: +18.6 million (Restructure/Extend)

Terron Armstead: +$8.4 million (Restructure)

Zach Sieler: +$5.5 million (Restructure)

Bradley Chubb: +$14 million (Restructure)

Jason Sanders: +2 million (Restructure)

Tua Tagovailoa: +10 million (Extend)

Miami Dolphins Salary Cap Starting Free Agency: +$43.6 million

How to Survive the “Capocalypse”

At the end of the day, it’s not the end of the Dolphins Superbowl window or the end of the Tua era because of his incoming extension. There’s always a way to manipulate the cap and fill out the roster.

What hurt the Dolphins was kicking the can down the road so much that they can’t keep homegrown talent when they become top earners at their position. That’s not just Christian Wilkins. It’s also Robert Hunt.

The roster will get filled out, and positive signings will be made with players cut from other teams. A handful of low-key solid deals like Jonnu Smith coupled with the upcoming draft will dull the fan’s pain of losing key players like Wilkins and Hunt. That’s how you survive the “CAPocalypse.”