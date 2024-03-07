Dolphins sign Daviyon Nixon

The Miami Dolphins announced the signing of free agent defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon on Thursday, adding to the depth of their defensive line. The move comes six days before the full 2024 NFL free agency period begins, with Nixon free to sign with any team after not playing in 2023.

Nixon was originally a fifth-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2021. He spent two seasons there, bouncing between the active roster and the practice squad, and a knee injury landed him on injured reserve as a rookie. Late in the 2022 season, the Panthers waived him, and the Seattle Seahawks signed him for a six-day stint before he was waived.

During his two seasons in Carolina, Nixon appeared in 14 games with 15 tackles and a half sack.

No terms for his deal were immediately released.

The NFL free agency period for players with expiring contracts begins on March 13 at 4 p.m. ET. The Dolphins will also have to purge over $20 million from their roster before that deadline to get below the $255.4 million salary cap limit for the league.