Miami Dolphins free agency tracker 2024: Keeping up with the rumors, signings, and updates

The Miami Dolphins’ 2024 free agency moves have begun, with the team adding players and making salary-cap-saving moves. We keep up with everything right here.

The Miami Dolphins are starting their 2024 offseason with several roster moves. By the start of the new league year—and free agency—on March 13 at 4 p.m. ET, the team has to be below the $255.4 million salary cap limit; Miami began the offseason a projected $50 million over the cap. The team will make many moves to get to the salary cap limit, including tough roster cuts and contract restructures.

Throughout the offseason, we will keep up with all of the Dolphins’ rumors, signings, releases, contract extensions, and other free-agency-related news right here. You can also check out the running list of free agency articles at the bottom of the page.

Dolphins estimated salary cap space

-$20.4 million

(as of 07MAR24 - via OverTheCap.com)

Dolphins signings 2024

Jonnu Smith, tight end - 2 years, $10 million (Signed March 7)

Isaiah Mack, defensive tackle - (Signed March 5)

Dolphins rumors

3/6 Updates

Robert Hunt, guard, Miami Dolphins - Hunt on March 6 posted an Instagram story from the Dolphins’ training facilities. Could the soon-to-be free agent be returning to the Dolphins? Miami’s offensive line is a giant question mark heading into the 2024 league year and bringing back Hunt could be a big step in providing answers.

3/4 Updates

Christian Wilkins, defensive tackle, Miami Dolphins - The Dolphins could use the franchise tag on soon-to-be free agent Wilkins, a move that was widely expected to happen. A report on March 4, a day before the tag deadline however, indicates the team will not make that move and Wilkins will be allowed to hit the free agent market.

3/1 Updates

Christian Wilkins, defensive tackle, Miami Dolphins - Wilkins is headed toward free agency after playing the 2023 season on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. The Dolphins could re-sign Wiikins or use the franchise tag to attempt to retain their 2019 first-round pick, but whatever they do, general manager Chris Grier believes the team has the resources to keep him in South Florida.

2/28 Updates

Rober Hunt, guard, Miami Dolphins - Hunt is expected to check out the free agent market before making a decision on whether to re-sign with the Dolphins or not.

Xavien Howard, cornerback, Miami Dolphins - Miami will released Howard as a post-June 1 designated cut, but general manager Chris Grier has indicated the team will keep the door open for a possible return.

Jaylen Waddle, wide receiver, Miami Dolphins - While Waddle is not scheduled for free agency this year, his name has popped up as potential trade bait from the Dolphins. General manager Chris Grier shot that idea down at the NFL Scouting Combine, explaining he has “no thoughts” of trading Waddle despite media rumors.

2/23 Updates

Derrick Henry, running back, Tennessee Titans - The Titans will see the 30-year-old Henry hit free agency for the first time in his career. While the two sides could still reunite for the 2024 season, Henry becomes an intriguing option for the Dolphins, who have speed running backs in Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane, but could use the power back option Henry could add to the roster. With Miami’s salary cap situation, Henry might prove to be too expensive of a luxury for Miami, but ESPN’s Jeff Darlington believes the Dolphins should bring Henry to Miami.

Dolphins free agents

Running back

Salvon Ahmed

Tight end

Tyler Kroft

Wide Receiver

Braxton Berrios

Robbie Chosen

Chase Claypool

River Cracraft

Cedrick Wilson, Jr.

Offensive line

Jonotthan Harrison

Robert Hunt

Robert Jones (RFA)

Kendall Lamm

Connor Williams

Isaiah Wynn

Defensive line

Raekwon Davis

Da’Shawn Hand

Christian Wilkins

Linebackers

Jerome Baker (Released March 5)

Justin Houston

Melvin Ingram

Bruce Irvin

Calvin Munson

Emmanuel Ogbah (Released February 23)

Andrew Van Ginkel

Cornerbacks

Eli Apple

Justin Bethel

Elijah Campbell (RFA)

Nik Needham

Safeties

DeShon Elliott

Brandon Jones

Special Teams

Jake Bailey, punter