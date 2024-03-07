Dolphins Sign Tight End Jonnu Smith to Two-Year Deal

Less than 48 hours after reports surfaced that the Miami Dolphins and free agent tight end Jonnu Smith were working on a contract, the two sides have officially come to terms on a new deal, ESPN’s NFL Insider Adam Schefter is reporting. According to Schefty’s #sauces, the two-year deal is worth up to $10 million.

Former Falcons tight end Jonnu Smtih and the Miami Dolphins reached agreement on a two-year deal with the do worth up to $10 million, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 7, 2024

At one time, Jonnu Smith was a feared playmaker in Tennessee’s offense, and for fantasy football lovers like myself, the potential could not have been greater for the former third-round pick of the 2017 NFL Draft. During his time with the Titans, Smith would appear in 60 games for the team, catching 114 balls for 1,302 yards and 16 touchdowns.

His showing in Nashville earned him a massive four-year, $50-million deal from the New England Patriots in 2021. Fortunately for Dolphins fans, he would have a pedestrian stat line during his two seasons with New England, recording only 44 receptions for 539 yards and a touchdown. He was traded to the Atlanta Falcons before the 2023 NFL season for a swap of seventh-round draft picks.

Little did the Pats know that Smith would go on to have the most productive season of his career, recording 50 receptions for 582 yards. He would lead all tight ends in yards after catch with 357, showing off a bit of that explosiveness and versatility that fans have come to expect from Smith.

Maybe Dolphins fans should pump the brakes and not get overly excited about adding Smith because we’ve seen how this has gone down in the past. That said, I’m stoked and love this move based on what Miami currently has in the tight-end room. Durham Smythe is a well-rounded asset, and Julien Hill has shown some promise, but outside of that, it was clear Chris Grier would bring in a tight end via free agency or the draft.

Adding Smith to the offense before free agency is a heck of a get for Miami.

Now, let’s sit back, relax, and see what mad genius Mike McDaniel has in store for Miami’s offense in 2024 and beyond. #FeedJonnuMore

What are your thoughts on the Jonnu Smith signing? Do you think he will be a valuable asset in Miami’s offense? Is this the missing piece Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins offense needed to take the next step? Let us know in the comments section below!