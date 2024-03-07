Phinsider Question Of The Day: Which Dolphins FA Would You Most Like To Bring Back This Season?

Earlier today, former Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard closed the door on a potential return to South Florida. But with several big names recently released and a few others ready to test the open market, the question weighing on my mind is simple: Which of the Dolphins' impending free agents — or players recently released — should be at the top of the offseason agenda?

There are several players to consider.

Linebacker Jerome Baker was recently cut and stated he would consider returning to Miami. Christian Wilkins would also like to stay home, but both sides would prefer to see what the open market entails before moving negotiations along any further. And then there’s Robert Hunt, the player I’ve said a few times on Another Dolphins Podcast that I would re-sign this offseason. Oh, and let’s not forget Andrew Van Ginkel, one of the few EDGE players who made it out of the 2023 season without injury. He now has a chance to test the market, but would love nothing more than to return to Miami — and I think both sides would agree.

But enough of my rambling. If you were Chris Grier, Mike McDaniel, and Anthony Weaver, which current Miami Dolphins free agent would you be most interested in bringing back? Let us know in the comments section below! And please keep in mind their projected salary, age, and any other valuable information.

Poll Which (big-money) Miami Dolphins free agent would you bring back? Christian Wilkins

Andrew Van Ginkel

Jerome Baker

Robert Hunt vote view results 42% Christian Wilkins (9 votes)

19% Andrew Van Ginkel (4 votes)

4% Jerome Baker (1 vote)

33% Robert Hunt (7 votes) 21 votes total Vote Now

(Writer’s Note: Please forgive me if this has already been discussed)