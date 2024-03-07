Xavien Howard slams door on Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are parting ways with cornerback Xavien Howard, the team’s second-round pick in 2016. A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Howard became a stalwart in the Dolphins secondary and led the league in interceptions in 2018 and 2020. The Dolphins, in a salary cap move, designated Howard a post-June 1 cut, saving the team $18.5 million against the cap in 2024, but limiting access to that money until June 2.

During his media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine last week, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier suggested the team had not ruled out a return for Howard. Grier stated, “At the end of the day, we just felt it was right for [Howard] to have this opportunity for his agent to go see what’s out there for him. But we didn’t close the door on it. We’re going to stay in communication as the process goes and see what happens, and we left the door open for him possibly coming back here too.”

Grier may have tried to leave the door open for Howard, but on Thursday, the cornerback appeared to slam it shut. In an appearance on 560 WQAM’s The Joe Rose Show, Howard said, “That door it closed.”

Howard and host Joe Rose spoke about the Dolphins defense in 2023 under defensive coordinator Vic Fangio during the appearance. Howard said he has played as a press corner throughout his career, but had to play off-ball, zone more this past season. He wants to go to a team that will use him to his strength, but that the past year in Miami showed he could play off-ball as well.

In eight years with the Dolphins, Howard played in 100 games, starting 99 of them, recording 331 tackles, two sacks, 95 passes defensed, and 29 interceptions with two touchdowns.

Howard also explained during the interview that he was expecting the release from the Dolphins, knowing that the business side of the game would eventually lead to the move. Rose also linked Howard to the Houston Texans as a possible destination, a move that would allow Howard to play in his hometown and reunite him with tackle Laremy Tunsil, who was the Dolphins’ first-round pick in that 2016 NFL Draft.

