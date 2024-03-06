Tyreek Hill: Miami Dolphins are a better team than the Kansas City Chiefs

The Miami Dolphins’ season ended in frigid Kansas City as the team fell to the Chiefs by a score of 26-7 in the Super Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs.

Star wide receiver for the Dolphins, Tyreek Hill, says the better team did not win that day.

Speaking with The Pivot podcast hosted by former Miami Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder, former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Ryan Clark and former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Fred Taylor, Hill claimed that things would have been different in last year’s playoffs had Miami won games against the Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills late in the year — giving them a home playoff game in the postseason.

“If we just take care of the games we were supposed to take care of, then we’d be alright. Now, I will say that we are — the Dolphins is a better team than the Chiefs though.”

Clark pushed back on Hill’s statement saying, “I’m thinking of the Chiefs teams you were on. You say the Dolphins were better than the team that beat y’all this year?”

“Yes!” exclaimed Hill.

“No, that’s not true. Tyreek, you played them. You’re doing shows with us... and they’re in the Super Bowl,” retorted Clark.

“Hey, the better team don’t always go to the Super Bowl,” said Hill with a sly smile.

You have to give Tyreek credit for always riding for his squad, whether or not you agree with his somewhat facetious assessment.

Tyreek would go on to talk about his relationship with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa — and he gave some interesting insight into the differences between his former quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, and his current QB.

“That’s one thing our quarterback is going to add — Tua — because with Pat, we all had a relationship with Pat. Like, we’d all hang out. We’d all do stuff outside of football and in Miami, we’re still building that. It hasn’t got to that yet... This year it’s going to get to that. We done had some battles in there already, but it ain’t been a battle where it’s like we can have a conversation, but then we can come back the next play and be like, ‘Hey bro, I think you should do that.’ It’s been, ‘Nah, f*ck you’ and then I’ll talk to you later or next week. And we don’t need that. It need to be like, ‘Look bro, we need to do this... You need to get open. I need to be better.’ And then we need to come back and talk about it, not have grudges against each other, because we’re all trying to win. Being able to have them tough conversations is needed, I feel like.”

Hill’s comments are sure to raise some eyebrows around the league while Tagovailoa’s massive contract extension is rumored to be imminent.

To watch Tyreek Hill’s entire conversation with the guys from The Pivot, click on the video embedded below.