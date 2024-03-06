Phinsider Question Of The Day: Game Day Attendance Edition

My assumption is that if you are here reading this post, you are, at the very least, a casual Miami Dolphins fan, with most of us being rabid fans. I also assume that most of us make every possible effort to watch every game live whenever possible. Some of us are lucky enough to live in the Dolphins' designated broadcast area and get all the games free, no matter how we receive our television. Then there are those of us like Joe (Tona) and I who live in the state, but because of another NFL franchise, it’s hit or miss if and when we get the game. Others, also like myself, bite the bullet each season and pay for NFL Sunday Ticket.

Watching the games is great, but how many of you go to games? It doesn’t have to be every season, but do you ever attend games live, either in Miami or in another stadium much closer to your actual local? If you do attend games, do you travel to games ever?

Let us know your Miami Dolphins watching habits in the comments section below-