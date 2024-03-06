Robert Hunt sparks speculation with IG story post

The NFL’s start to free agency is a week away, with the new league year and the official signing period starting on March 13 at 4 p.m. ET. Between now and then, the primary focus for the Miami Dolphins will be on making sure their salary cap situation is under the league limit of $255.4 million for the year. However, they will also have to work out deals with some of their soon-to-be free agents, re-signing them before they hit the open market.

On Wednesday, speculation of one possible re-signing spiked when guard Robert Hunt posted an Instagram story showing him at the Dolphins’ team facilities. First pointed out by South Florida Sun-Sentinel reporter David Furones, who took a screenshot of the IG story, Hunt did not share any information during the video, which appears to be from the team’s training facility toward Hard Rock Stadium.

Looks like Robert Hunt is at Miami Dolphins facilities this morning pic.twitter.com/kHEI4YH90u — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) March 6, 2024

Hunt being at the team facility on a random Wednesday during the offseason is strange - unless he is there to sign a new contract and stay with the team for the 2024 season.

Could Wednesday’s Dolphins news include Miami bringing back an important piece of their offensive line for next season? Hunt’s IG story has sparked those rumors.