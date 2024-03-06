Miami Dolphins salary cap 2024: Resetting a week before free agency

The Miami Dolphins have started preparing their salary cap ahead of the 2024 NFL league year and the start of free agency. The league has set the salary cap for the upcoming season at $255.4 million, a large increase from last season, but Miami still has work to do to get down to that mark.

The Dolphins were expected to be around $30 million over the cap, but they are already making moves to bring their 2024 number down—with several moves still needing to be made.

Miami has released linebackers Emmanuel Ogbah and Jerome Baker and cornerback Keion Crossen in a series of cost-saving moves. Releasing Ogbah saved the Dolphins $13.7 million, Baker created $9.8 million in cap space, and Crossen added $2.99 million. The combined savings are a great start for the Dolphins, but they are not ready for the start of the league year.

Cornerback Xavien Howard is a post-June 1 cut designation by the Dolphins, allowing him to hit the free agency market early but allowing Miami to spread his remaining guaranteed money over two seasons. Miami cannot utilize that cap space until June 2, but it will give the team $18.5 million in space during the summer.

According to OverTheCap.com, the Dolphins remain $18.8 million over the cap as of March 6. Spotrac.com lists Miami as $15.7 million over the cap as of the same date. The NFL Players Association will update its public salary cap tracker after the new league year begins on March 13 at 4 p.m. ET.

The Dolphins could create cap space by extending wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who has a $31.3 million cap number this year, and restructuring contracts for players like cornerback Jalen Ramsey and linebacker Bradley Chubb, who are $27.9 and $26.9 million, respectively. They are also believed to be working on a new contract with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, which could lower his current $23.2 million cap number from the fifth-year option from his rookie contract. Making all of those moves could quickly open up space for Miami this year - but they all come with the knowledge that the Dolphins are kicking the can down the road to some other year when they will have salary cap issues again.

Miami has a week to figure out how to get under the salary cap, giving them space to sign free agents and begin building the roster for the 2024 season. They need to at least shed around $18 million to make sure they are within league rules.