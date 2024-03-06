Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)

Patriots, Hunter Henry reportedly ‘far apart’ in contract negotiations - Pats Pulpit

The team captain is expected to hit the open market on March 13.





New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)

New York Jets: Edge and linebacker size and speed are changing - Gang Green Nation

The need for speed





Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)

Buffalo Bills agree to trade offensive lineman Ryan Bates to the Chicago Bears - Buffalo Rumblings

The Bears signed Bates to his current contract, which Buffalo then matched to retain him

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)

Updated odds show Ravens greater favorites to sign RB Derrick Henry - Baltimore Beatdown

Ravens are becoming stronger betting favorites to sign the former Offensive Player of the Year





Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

Report: Steelers not pursuing Justin Fields, other big-name QBs in 2024 offseason - Behind the Steel Curtain

Rumors surrounding Pittsburgh’s future at quarterback have been all over the map as of late.





Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)

Bengals met with Oregon OL Jackson Powers-Johnson at NFL Combine - Cincy Jungle

Could the Bengals use the No. 18 overall pick on an interior offensive lineman?





Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)

Browns Top 3 offseason needs identified before NFL free agency by national site - Dawgs By Nature

Lots of opinions about the Browns roster going into NFL free agency and the NFL draft

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

3 Houston Texans players under pressure to bounce back after the 2023-4 season - Battle Red Blog

For these three players, 2024-25 will need to go much, much better





Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

Should the Titans re-sign LB Azeez Al-Shaair? - Music City Miracles

Tennessee’s best off-ball linebacker from the 2023 season is scheduled to reach free agency. Should they bring him back?





Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)

ESPN: Jacksonville Jaguars should pursue Leonard Williams - Big Cat Country

Should the Jaguars try to nab a former Pro Bowler in free agency? ESPN thinks it is worth a shot.





Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)

Indy earns high marks hosting another NFL Combine—where it should remain forever - Stampede Blue

It’s time to give Indianapolis a lifelong ‘deal’ to continue to host the NFL Combine indefinitely—after another strong annual performance.

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)

Denver Broncos to release quarterback Russell Wilson - Mile High Report

It has been reported the Denver Broncos will release veteran quarterback Russell Wilson at the start of the league year.





Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)

Chargers News: Falcons identified as perfect trade-down partner - Bolts From The Blue

Your source for all Chargers and NFL news from around the web. Raheem Morris indicated that he wouldn’t have a job with the Falcons if their QB play was better. Will Joe Hortiz make the call to trade down with Atlanta in the draft, arming Jim Harbaugh with additional rookie selections to help rebuild this roster?





Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

Raiders GM Tom Telesco gives hints on team’s offseason approach - Silver And Black Pride

From prospect rankings to scouting approach, Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco appears wide open on draft prep





Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)

Chiefs Free Agency: L’Jarius Sneed franchise tag likely last minute - Arrowhead Pride

Despite last week’s report, the Kansas City Chiefs have not yet officially placed the franchise tag on their free-agent cornerback L’Jarius Sneed.

NFC EAST:

New York Giants (via Big Blue View)

Finding impact players for the Giants in the NFL Draft - Big Blue View

There are plenty there; unfortunately we don’t know who they are





Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)

Official: Eagles legend Jason Kelce announces NFL retirement - Bleeding Green Nation

After taking nearly two months to think things over, Jason Kelce announced his decision to officially hang up his cleats and retire.





Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)

Dallas Cowboys expected to be ‘modest’ spenders in free agency - Blogging The Boys

The Dallas Cowboys, according to Jerry Jones, were supposed to be ‘all-in’ for 2024. Reality has set in, and it looks like the same ol' free agency approaching.





Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)

Can Jarrian Jones man the slot for the Commanders? - Hogs Haven

Hogs Haven takes a look at 2024 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the Commanders

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)

Report: Packers S Darnell Savage will get ‘a nice deal’ in free agency - Acme Packing Company

Unless Green Bay is willing to sign a big check, don’t assume that Savage — who has started for the team over the last 5 seasons — will be back in 2024.





Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)

NFL free agency preview: Detroit Lions 6 biggest needs - Pride Of Detroit

Examining the Detroit Lions’ biggest needs as they head into 2024 NFL free agency.





Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)

Report: Four teams on the radar for a Justin Fields trade - Windy City Gridiron

Another day, another NFL insider sharing what he’s hearing about the Chicago Bears QB situatiuon.





Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)

The Cousins Era May Be Over in Minnesota - Daily Norseman

More signs the Vikings QB is moving on

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)

Klint Kubiak’s fantasy impact: Saints wide receivers - Canal Street Chronicles

How will Kubiak’s new offensive system effect the WRs when it comes to fantasy football?





Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)

Biggest offseason personnel priorities for Raheem Morris - The Falcoholic

While it’s evident what the number one objective is in Atlanta for 2024, they have several areas on the roster that need to be injected with new talent.





Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)

Carolina Panthers expected to part ways with Donte Jackson - Cat Scratch Reader

Reports out of the combine are that the Panthers are planning on trading or releasing Jackson within the next couple of weeks.





Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)

Buccaneers, Mike Evans agree to two year deal ahead of free agency - Bucs Nation

The team's star wide receiver will be returning to Tampa Bay.

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)

49ers news: Why Deebo Samuel could be traded this offseason - Niners Nation

The 49ers may begin to break up their core this offseason, and that begins with Deebo Samuel.





Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)

2024 NFL Combine: Three winners that could help the Arizona Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds

Three players who won at the 2024 NFL Combine who fit what the Arizona Cardinals need.





Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

Report: Geno Smith ‘received commitment’ from Seahawks that he’ll be on 2024 roster - Field Gulls

The team is making a bold statement about their intentions for this coming season.





Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)

Rams better off without Jalen Ramsey: Dolphins to lose Wilkins? - Turf Show Times

The Dolphins cap nightmare could cost them Christian Wilkins so they can pay Jalen Ramsey