Miami Dolphins Free Agent Rumors: Team Looking at Tight End Upgrade

The Miami Dolphins are planning to say goodbye to several of their longest-tenured defensive players this offseason, with the most recent news being that the team will be parting ways with linebacker Jerome Baker in the coming days.

And yet, with many holes on the roster and Chris Grier always in leave-no-stone-unturned-mode, the Dolphins continue to search high and low for valuable pieces that can help the roster.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the most recent player that Miami has shown interest in is free agent tight end Jonnu Smith, whom the Miami Dolphins visited with earlier today. Schefter reports that the two sides are currently negotiating a contract, which means Tua Tagovailoa could have a shiny (?) new target come September.

Free-agent tight end Jonnu Smith visited the Miami Dolphins today, per source. The two sides are said to be in contract negotiations. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 6, 2024

Smith, 28, was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. During his four years in Tennessee, Smith started in 53 of 60 games, hauling in 114 catches for 1,302 yards and 16 touchdowns. In 2021, Smith would sign a four-year deal worth $ 50 million with the New England Patriots. After playing two years in New England — where he would catch only 44 receptions for 539 yards and a touchdown — Smith was traded to the Atlanta Falcons before the 2023 NFL season.

In his one year with the Falcons, Jonnu Smith put up career highs in targets (70), receptions (50), and yards (582). Now he finds his way to Miami on a roster with Durham Smythe under contract, but not a lot at the TE position after.

Adding a playmaker like Smith adds another piece in Miami’s passing attack. A passing attack that, despite the godly numbers they put up a season ago, desperately needs a third option in McDaniel’s passing attack.

Could that be Jonnu Smith?

Time will tell.

