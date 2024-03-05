Dolphins release Jerome Baker

The Miami Dolphins have to make tough decisions throughout the salary-cap-clearing process and decided to release linebacker Jerome Baker. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news on Tuesday, mentioning that the two sides discussed a restructured contract.

Dolphins are releasing starting linebacker Jerome Baker, per source. The two sides discussed a restructured contract, but couldn't reach an agreement. The Dolphins left the door open to him coming back if he chooses.

The two sides couldn’t reach an agreement, meaning that Baker, 27, becomes a free agent after spending his first six seasons in Miami. The move frees up $9.8 million in salary cap space, according to Over The Cap.

Schefter added that the Dolphins left the door open for a reunion, but that’d indicate little interest from other teams around the league. If Baker were to return, Miami would need to factor in a $5 million dead money salary cap hit.

2023 was the first time Baker played less than 16 games in a season. He finished the year with 78 total tackles, two interceptions, and 1.5 sacks despite playing 13 games due to a knee injury against the Washington Commanders.

The Dolphins still have to clear about $20 million in salary cap space before the league year begins on March 13. On top of that, David Long Jr., Duke Riley, Channing Tindall, and Zeke Vandenburgh are now the only inside linebackers on the roster.