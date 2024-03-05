Phinsider Question Of The Day: Greatest Player Not Named Marino?

Any professional sports franchise that has been around as long as our Miami Dolphins has a solid list of former great players. Most have a few who are in contention for that “best ever” spot, and a few others have that one guy who clearly stands head and shoulders above all the rest. When it comes to the Phins, while it's possible not everyone would agree, the vote would still very strongly favor former quarterback great Dan Marino, with anyone else a distant second.

So tonight's question of the day, whether he is a distant second or not, is who is the best all-time player to ever suit up for our Miami Dolphins, not named Dan Marino? It can be a former player or a current player. Also, please tell us why you believe this player is the second-best or best over Marino.

Please share your thoughts and answers in the comments section below-