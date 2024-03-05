Post-Combine NFL Mock Draft from NFL.com gives Dolphins defensive help

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine came to a close over the weekend, bringing with it one of the final hurdles in draft preparation for college prospects. While team meetings and Pro Days will still happen, everything is now settling in for the final push to the NFL Draft at the end of April. While free agency will occur between now and then, the end of the Combine brings with it a chance to update NFL mock drafts around the web.

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein did exactly that on Monday afternoon, releasing his NFL mock draft 2.0. What does he think the Miami Dolphins will do with the 21st overall pick? Look to upgrade the defense.

According to Zierlein, the Dolphins use the 21st pick to select Penn State edge rusher Chop Robinson. He explains the selection, writing, “In the wake of serious season-ending injuries to both Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb, it won’t surprise me if the Dolphins grab a veteran pass rusher in free agency, then draft the raw (but ridiculously explosive) Robinson, who has immense upside to develop with more tutelage.”

It does feel like the idea of Miami using their top pick on an edge rusher is picking up steam, for exactly the reason Zierlein states - linebackers Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb will likely start the season needing time to finish their recovery from their injuries sustained late last year. Free agency could also see Miami lose linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, meaning the Dolphins could be without four of their top five in sacks from last year, with a combined 32.5 of their team total 56 sacks, not on the field. Adding an edge rusher might be the move Miami makes early in the draft, even as concerns around the offensive line continue to swirl.

Robinson weighed in at 254 pounds at the Combine and measured at 6-foot-3. He ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash, recorded a 34.5-inch vertical jump, and a 10-foot-8 broad jump. He completed the 20-yard shuttle in 4.25 seconds. Zierlein’s overview of Robinson includes a comparison to Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons. He writes there, “Edge defender who offers the type of elite athleticism we’ve seen from players like Micah Parsons and Myles Garrett. Robinson might not be as fast as Parsons, but he’s close. He’s ultra-twitchy with the explosiveness to get on top of blockers and overwhelm them in an instant. However, he will need to level up his hand skills and attack angles to reach his potential against NFL tackles. Robinson’s electric athletic traits alone should give him a floor as a good NFL starter. If he crafts a rush approach and learns to string moves/counters together, he could reach his ceiling as a destructive force capable of forcing teams to game plan around him.”

Interstingly, Zierlein’s next pick off the board, the 22nd overall selection, includes the Buffalo Bills trading up with the Philadelphia Eagles to select UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu. Zierlein describes Latua as “the most polished pass rusher in the draft” in his explanation of the Buffalo pick. Would Miami pass over a “polished” player for one who may have more upside in the long run, but will need time to develop?

Miami also would have the choice of selecting center Jackson Powers-Johnson with the 21st pick, according to Zierlein. The Oregon product was available for the Arizona Cardinals with the 27th selection. The same argument used to justify the selection of an edge rusher - injuries and free agency - could be used for a center selection for the Dolphins. Last year’s starter, Connor Williams, is currently rehabbing from a season-ending knee injury and is scheduled to hit free agency. Miami could look to acquire a center in the draft to either start until Williams is ready to return - assuming he re-signs - or as a replacement for Williams.

Would a selection of Robinson be the right move for the Dolphins? How would you feel about the pick?