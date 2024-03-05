Miami Dolphins, You Are Now on the Clock

The NFL offseason is ramping up, and the train is leaving the station. The first stop is free agency in about a week. The Miami Dolphins will unfortunately have more key departures than additions. That’s the name of the game when you go all in. When it doesn’t work out, tough decisions follow, including watching homegrown talent hit the market.

In the hangover of Miami’s free agency heartbreak, the offseason train hits the NFL Draft. Fans will start to see the 2024 vision take shape, and the Dolphins should gain two new starters minimum from it.

So much can happen between now and then. The Dolphins could trade up or down for more picks, and everything you see after this sentence could have absolutely no bearing on anything.

Everything is possible when young players are the cure-all for the Miami Dolphins “CAPocalypse.” Shout out to Omar Kelly for coining the phrase.

That being said, let’s pretend the Dolphins stand pat at number twenty-one and fifty-three overall. Who should they take at those spots? Here’s the latest from around the NFL on who Miami expects to take:

1st Round: Graham Barton - IOL (DUKE)

1st Round: Troy Fautanu - OG/T (Washington)

1st Round: Laiatu Latu - EDGE (UCLA)

1st Round: Jackson Powers - Johnson - C (Duke)

1st Round: Tyler Guyton - OT (Oklahoma)

2nd Round: Christian Haynes - IOL (UCONN)

1st Round: Jackson Powers - Johnson - C (Oregon)

2nd Round: Adisa Isaac - EDGE (Penn State)

1st Round: Jackson Powers - Johnson - C (Oregon)

2nd Round: McKinnley Jackson - DT (Texas A&M)

1st Round: Jackson Powers - Johnson - C (Oregon)

2nd Round: Edgerrin Cooper - LB (Texas A&M)

1st Round: Graham Barton - IOL (Duke)

2nd Round: Bralen Trice - EDGE (Washington)

1st Round: Graham Barton - IOL (Duke)

2nd Round: T’Vondre Sweat - DL (Texas)

The most consistent take from the mock drafts is that the Dolphins should have a “help wanted” sign for offensive line prospects. Robert Hunt and Connor Williams could walk, and at least one will. They both command top dollar at their respective positions, and the Dolphins don’t have enough cap for both of them. They barely have enough to prioritize one of them. It’s just a numbers game.

The latest indications point to Christian Wilkins testing Free Agency. If that holds true, Miami has a chance to bring back Hunt or Williams, and I’d expect them to go with Hunt. He’s healthy and the most consistent lineman that Dolphins have had in years.

The NFL world presently has the Dolphins getting a high-end offensive lineman and filling a defensive need in the second round. I’m on board with that thought process and expect the Dolphins to act accordingly.

Let us know in the comments who you think the Miami Dolphins should take with their first two picks.